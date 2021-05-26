Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine softball team

WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.
WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.(KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEST SABINE, Texas (KTRE) - The No.1 ranked West Sabine Lady Tigers were surprised at their final practice before their 2A Region III Championship Series by WNBA legend and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teressa Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon, a West Sabine Alum talked to the girls for about 10 minutes, offering words of encouragement.

WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.
WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.(KTRE)

The Tigers will take on No. 5 Lovelady in a best of three series for the right to go to the state tournament in Austin next week. That series will start Thursday, 6 pm at Hudson High School. Game 2 will be back at Hudson on Friday at 6 pm. If a game three is needed then the two teams will play at Hudson on Saturday at noon.

