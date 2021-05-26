Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Volunteer opportunities, steps to becoming a parent explained for National Foster Care Month

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brittney Roundtree from Texas Child Protective Services, (CPS), joined East Texas Now to talk about fostering and volunteer opportunities during National Foster Care Month.

Roundtree dispelled some misconceptions about foster kids, explained how COVID-19 affected the foster care system and shared the “endless opportunities to help” outside of parenting.

You can find more information at the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange, (TARE), website adoptchildren.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

Sabine River Flooding
Sabine River Flooding
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-26-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-26-21 PART 1
Airport Master Plan
Airport Master Plan Update
Vaccines In Schools
Vaccines In Schools
Longview Fire Mayday Training
Longview Fire Mayday Training