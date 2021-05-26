Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s Fun Forest pool set to reopen Saturday

By Jeff Chavez
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest pool is set to open for the summer on Saturday, May 29.

The pool did not open in 2019 due to age and much-needed repairs being made to it. City officials said the repairs and renovations to it cost $2 million, which included adding a splash pad, beach entry, and a slide.

Although the work was completed in time for the 2020 season, the facility could not be opened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in celebration of the reopening. There is no admission fee to use the pool, but children under the age of 12 must be with a parent or guardian. Teens may be dropped off, but must be signed in by an adult. The pool is located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Leanne Robinette with the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department about the reopening.

