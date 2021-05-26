Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After he witnessed a one-vehicle rollover wreck on state Highway 94 near Groveton, Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay broke a window and rescued a baby from the overturned car Tuesday evening.

According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, Hay called the sheriff after the wreck and told Wallace that the driver of the other was driving at an unsafe speed and passing in a no-passing zone during a rainstorm.

According to the Facebook post, the car then hydroplaned and rolled over into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest upside down in about a foot of water with oil and other fluids leaking from the car.

When Hay stopped to help, he noticed there was a baby in the car.

“Colton, being a recent 1st-time father, then busted the window with the help of passersby and climbed into the car to get the baby out,” the Facebook post stated. “The child was in a car seat, but the car seat was not strapped into the vehicle, which created a very unsafe situation for the child.”

An ambulance took the baby to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the Facebook post stated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who investigated the wreck arrested the driver for driving without a license with a previous conviction.

“Other charges are pending investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

