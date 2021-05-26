Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

TDEM and National Guard partner in vaccination efforts for businesses

TDEM and National Guard Vaccine Plan for Businesses.
TDEM and National Guard Vaccine Plan for Businesses.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working in partnership with the Texas Army National to aid in increasing vaccination rates.

The reason for this change in the format is because the demand for vaccines has shifted. TDEM and the National Guard are trying to fill holes of accessibility for people who may not be able to take off from work by going to the place of business and provide vaccines to employees who want it. They offer all three shots and also come back to the business for a follow up to administer second doses.

Prior to going to businesses, they just went to schools, nursing homes, and mass vaccine sites.

TDEM and the National Guard want to encourage other businesses who want to provide vaccines for their employees. To do this, businesses should call the hotline at 1-844-90-TEXAS(83927)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

Bill which would create 5th judicial court in Smith County close to Senate passage
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington
Fun Forest Pool
Tyler’s Fun Forest pool set to reopen Saturday
WEBXTRA: Fun Forest pool reopening
WEBXTRA: Fun Forest Pool