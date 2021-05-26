TDEM and National Guard partner in vaccination efforts for businesses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working in partnership with the Texas Army National to aid in increasing vaccination rates.

The reason for this change in the format is because the demand for vaccines has shifted. TDEM and the National Guard are trying to fill holes of accessibility for people who may not be able to take off from work by going to the place of business and provide vaccines to employees who want it. They offer all three shots and also come back to the business for a follow up to administer second doses.

Prior to going to businesses, they just went to schools, nursing homes, and mass vaccine sites.

TDEM and the National Guard want to encourage other businesses who want to provide vaccines for their employees. To do this, businesses should call the hotline at 1-844-90-TEXAS(83927)

