Smith County emergency personnel responding to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346

By Gary Bass
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency personnel are responding to an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on FM 346 near Bullard Tuesday night.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a person was struck by a vehicle in the 12700 block of FM 346. He added that the initial 911 call came in at 9:24 p.m.

Christian said that details are limited at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be investigating the auto-pedestrian incident. Christian said the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck as well.

Motorists traveling in that part of Smith County should expect delays and exercise caution.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

