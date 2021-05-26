Smith County emergency personnel responding to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency personnel are responding to an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on FM 346 near Bullard Tuesday night.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a person was struck by a vehicle in the 12700 block of FM 346. He added that the initial 911 call came in at 9:24 p.m.

Christian said that details are limited at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be investigating the auto-pedestrian incident. Christian said the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck as well.

Motorists traveling in that part of Smith County should expect delays and exercise caution.

