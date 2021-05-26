Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says there are multiple fatalities, injuries in a San Jose, California shooting and shooter is also dead.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated.

He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Smith County emergency personnel responding to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials responding to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
City of Tyler to replace, reroute 982 feet of sewer line, install four manholes