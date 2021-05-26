Runway adjustments, more hangar space among possible additions to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport master plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As travelers return to the skies, the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is continuing work on their airport master plan. It looks at areas the airport can improve and develop over the next twenty years.

Steve Thompson is the new Tyler Pounds regional airport manager. He has high hopes for the airport now that traffic is picking back up. He says it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but they expect to see a fairly normal number of travelers come through their doors as summer travel heats up.

Last year, traffic was down significantly due to the pandemic. Frontier airlines also pulled their operations from the airport. Now more than a year later, Thompson is hoping to bring more larger carriers to Tyler.

“We already have had a great deal of discussion about what we can do to entice other airlines to come, whether that’s Frontier or another. There used to be service with United and we’re very interested in bringing that back at some point, again that will be somewhat industry driven, but we absolutely have the room,” Thompson said.

Thompson also joins the airport as they iron out their master plan. Among the possible included capital improvements − changing one of their three runways into a taxiway.

“Runway 13/31, currently it’s an aging pavement right now just like other pavement infrastructure across the city. At some point, pavement needs to be rehabilitated or reconstructed,” KSA engineering Aviation Practice Leader Michael Mallonee said.

Thompson says since the runways intersect, removing runway 13/31 will not reduce capacity. Other options, such as reducing the size of the runway or leaving it as is are also on the table. Like the rest of the master plan, it’s still in the early stages of planning.

“We don’t know the detail of every project yet until we move forward with that plan. They will all be detailed, costs will be estimated, they’ll be phased over a 20 year period, and then we’ll look at different funding and eligibility requirements to accomplish those tasks in the capital improvement plan,” Mallonee said.

More public meetings will be held before any plans are finalized. There, the cost and project phasing will be presented.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.