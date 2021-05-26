Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes in Texas Senate

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed in the Texas Senate.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

The bill is expected to go to the governor’s desk for signature into law.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

Previous story: Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes Senate committee

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Students in class at Bowie High School in Austin. The Texas Legislature could pass a bill that...
Texas educators worry bill limiting the teaching of current events and historic racism would “whitewash history”
Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate
Bill to create 5th judicial court in Smith County close to Senate passage