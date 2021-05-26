Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has passed in the Texas Senate.

The Senate passed HB 1256 on a vote Tuesday.

Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) sponsored the bill.

Previous story: Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate committee

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

A Texas House bill that would require any driver that injures or kills a pedestrian to...
Bill requiring blood tests for drivers who hit pedestrians on Abbott’s desk
Students in class at Bowie High School in Austin. The Texas Legislature could pass a bill that...
Texas educators worry bill limiting the teaching of current events and historic racism would “whitewash history”
Rep. James White
Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes in Texas Senate
Bill to create 5th judicial court in Smith County close to Senate passage