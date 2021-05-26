East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Now that most of the rain has ended for tonight, we might see a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers tomorrow, but the chances are much lower than they were today. Thursday should be a dry and humid day under partly cloudy skies. On Friday, a cold front will approach East Texas late in the day allowing for more showers/thundershowers, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Saturday, the front moves through so, once again. showers and thundershowers will be possible if not likely. As the front moves through Saturday, skies should clear on Sunday with no rain expected. Monday, Memorial Day, should be partly cloudy and warm with no rain in the forecast at this time. Tuesday of next week, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible. Temperatures should remain warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s and highs should remain in the middle to upper 80s in a few locations.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.