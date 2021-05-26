Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NISD has decided to move the Nacogdoches High School graduation to Stephen F. Austin State University’s William R. Johnson Coliseum because of the ongoing threat of rain.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page, the NH S graduation will be held at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at 8 p.m. Friday.

“The decision was made Wednesday because of the ongoing threat of rain for the ceremony originally planned for Dagon Stadium,” the Facebook post stated.

At 6:30 p.m. tonight, NHS graduates will parade through downtown Nacogdoches for their senior parade. The event started with the class of 2020 because of the threat of COVID-19, and it has now become a new community tradition.

