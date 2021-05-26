Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199

By Gary Bass
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 30-year-old Marshal woman died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and FM 2199 Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday. It occurred at the intersection of Highway 89 and FM 2199jest east of Scottsville.

The preliminary crash report shows that Haylee Rebekah Hefly was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she tried to cross Highway 80 from FM 2199. In doing so, she pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier driven by Stephen Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom. The Nissan struck the Ford on the driver’s side.

Justice of the Peace John Oswalt pronounced Hefly dead at the scene, the press release stated. Her body was taken to the Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Huffman was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Marshall for treatment of his injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

