Lufkin police seek home surveillance video after teenager shot

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the downtown area.(Lufkin Police Dept.)
By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the downtown area.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Lynn Avenue, which is between Feagin Drive and Kiwanis Park.

According to a news release, an unidentified teenager was shot inside his vehicle after a disturbance with two men.

(KTRE staff)

The men drove away toward Cimarron Street and the teen drove himself to a family member’s home on Morow Avenue, less than a mile away.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time,” spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).

Pebsworth also said investigators want anyone living in the neighborhood to check their home surveillance systems for any video or images of the incident between 11:00 and 11:30 p.m.

“If you find footage that you believe is connected to the incident, please call our non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

