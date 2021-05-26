LISD board accepts Muhlbach’s resignation, approves Ceasar as replacement

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD School Board member Don Muhlbach has resigned and his replacement is already secured.

Muhlbach, who has been on the Lufkin ISD School Board since May of 2013, presented his letter of resignation to the board in a closed session at Thursday evening’s May board meeting. Today, a special board meeting was called to discuss the acceptance of Muhlbach’s resignation and appoint a new member to the board. The session also included agenda items to increase summer school pay, review the budget calendar, and have a budget workshop.

“Don Muhlbach has turned in his notice of resignation to be an ever-present grandfather in College Station. He will be sorely missed and irreplaceable. We don’t want to see him go,” said Hall Henderson, board president.

Joseph Ceasar was chosen as Muhlbach’s replacement during the closed session.

“Joseph Ceasar has done a lot for our community. He’s a West Point graduate, which is impressive in and of itself. He has ties to the community,” he said.

Kristi Gay, board vice president, noted that Ceasar’s experience as a pastor, an entrepreneur and work with non-profits make him an ideal candidate to join the school board.

“I think what he could bring to this board would be exceptional,” she said.

