Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

LISD board accepts Muhlbach’s resignation, approves Ceasar as replacement

Don Muhlbach, left, has resigned from the Lufkin ISD School Board. His replacement, Joseph...
Don Muhlbach, left, has resigned from the Lufkin ISD School Board. His replacement, Joseph Ceasar, right, was chosen in a closed session meeting on Tuesday.(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD School Board member Don Muhlbach has resigned and his replacement is already secured.

Muhlbach, who has been on the Lufkin ISD School Board since May of 2013, presented his letter of resignation to the board in a closed session at Thursday evening’s May board meeting. Today, a special board meeting was called to discuss the acceptance of Muhlbach’s resignation and appoint a new member to the board. The session also included agenda items to increase summer school pay, review the budget calendar, and have a budget workshop.

“Don Muhlbach has turned in his notice of resignation to be an ever-present grandfather in College Station. He will be sorely missed and irreplaceable. We don’t want to see him go,” said Hall Henderson, board president.

Joseph Ceasar was chosen as Muhlbach’s replacement during the closed session.

“Joseph Ceasar has done a lot for our community. He’s a West Point graduate, which is impressive in and of itself. He has ties to the community,” he said.

Kristi Gay, board vice president, noted that Ceasar’s experience as a pastor, an entrepreneur and work with non-profits make him an ideal candidate to join the school board.

“I think what he could bring to this board would be exceptional,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

Sabine River Flooding
Sabine River Flooding
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-26-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-26-21 PART 1
Vaccines In Schools
Vaccines In Schools
Longview Fire Mayday Training
Longview Fire Mayday Training
Airport Master Plan
Airport Master Plan Update