Jacksonville’s Buckner Pool set to reopen for summer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Buckner Pool at the Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center will reopen for the summer season on Monday, May 31.

This will be the only Monday the pool will be open during the summer season. Normal hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The pool will remain open until September 6 (Labor Day).

There is no entry fee for admittance into the pool. The pool is open to the public and visitors are not required to be a Jacksonville resident to swim. No children under the age of 16 are allowed on the premises without a supervising adult present. There is a maximum of 35 swimmers/bathers admitted at a time.

The pool closes every 45 minutes to clean and do safety checks. This also allows time to let the next group of swimmers/bathers inside. The City of Jacksonville implemented this rotation procedure last summer and received positive feedback from the community.

The Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center – Buckner Park Pool is located at 119 Newburn Street in Jacksonville. Any questions regarding the pool hours or rules, please contact the City of Jacksonville Public & Community Services Department at 903-589-3510.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.