Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Russell Melton agreed to plead guilty to a charge of property theft, resulting in more than a decade of jail time.

Melton, 28, of Grand Saline, was arrested in December 2020 about a month after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of $440,000 worth of gold coins, a GMC Denali, guns, and an HP laptop were stolen in a home burglary.

Melton’s guilty plea to a charge of “theft of property >= $300,000″ resulted in a jail sentence of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility with time served.

