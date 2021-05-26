Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A flooding Sabine River continues to cause problems and headaches for residents and first responders in Gregg County.

“Here on River Road, we have a lot of residents who are still holding tight. Every year when the river gets up, typically every spring, the water goes over the top of the road and the county is able to put barricades out and the folks just many times they are out exploring or looking around or looking for a new place to fish and they get on these roads, go around the barricades, cause problems and sometimes create rescues for us and other first responders here in Gregg County,” said Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.

Further up the river closer to Gladewater, resident Joe Ben Wolf Jr. said flooding is just a reality for those who live along the river.

“It’s just something you got to deal with, you moved here so you do what you can do. Deal with it or move you know. I like it, its not so bad when its not flooded,” he said.

He acknowledges some of the issues the flooding causes for him. He said sometimes the water is high enough to come in between his home and the road.

“Wondering if I’m going to be able to get out or not, I’ve seen the water so high at one time that I had to park my truck down at the road down there and use a boat or a tractor to get down there to my vehicle,” he said.

Todd Long said there are many dangers throughout the river, some visible, some not so much.

“This current is really unforgiving, what you see on top of the water isn’t always what’s below, there’s lots of underwater obstructions, there’s barbed wire fences, sometimes there’s electrical lines, log jams, things like that you just don’t see and it’s easy to get hung up in that stuff. A car, a boat, a person, really really dangerous situation. All the more reason for the boaters especially to have that life jacket on, not just have it in a locker in your boat compartment, but actually have it on in this kind of condition here,” he said.

Long says the high water can be tempting for certain fisherman eager to try their hand at catching certain fish. Long cautions against being on the river while it is in this kind of condition.

“We got a lot of bow fisherman this time of year, every spring when the water gets up, the gar spawn and the carp, buffalo, the bow fisherman are out looking for those fish in these flooded fields, but if you don’t have to get out in this stuff, again I would advise you to stay home, but if your out on a boat, absolutely have that life jacket on, have a kill switch on, which is also state law to have your kill switch attached to the operator, avoid alcohol, take a boater-ed class, if you have kids watch your kids because it can happen that quick,” he said.

Long also wants to remind people not to drive around barricades put up to prevent people from getting to close to the water. He said in certain situation, going around the barricades can be an arrestable offense.

