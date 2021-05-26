East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies for the rest of the day today with a very slight chance for a shower or two. Thursday looks to start off under mostly cloudy skies, then becoming partly cloudy through the day. Very late on Thursday night, it appears that an outflow boundary will push through ETX from NW to SE bringing showers/thundershowers back to the area into Friday morning. More showers and thundershowers are possible late on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves through on Saturday. We will monitor this for you closely. Sunday and Monday look to be partly cloudy, warm, and dry. Memorial Day itself looks to be a very nice day. More showers move into the forecast starting on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Mainly scattered PM showers and/or thundershowers are possible. Temperatures should remain fairly warm during the afternoon hours but getting just a little cooler in the mornings on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.