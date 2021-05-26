Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT to test emergency notification system

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ERCOT, (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), reports the automated emergency grid conditions communication system will be tested Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.

The test is a pre-summer preparation activity.

During this time, test messages will be sent to multiple ERCOT communications channels at the beginning and end of the test, including:

No action is required in response to the test according to ERCOT.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

