Dak Prescott making progress during Cowboys OTA’s

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott is feeling confident he will be good to go when the NFL season starts this fall.

Prescott fractured his ankle last October and missed the majority of the season.

“It felt great,” Prescott said. “After long months of recovery and just rehab, the main goal is to just getting back out there with my teammates, getting back on the field, running a huddle, building that camaraderie on the field. It’s just exciting yesterday and carrying over today, but so much we can build with the team and me personally. I’m just excited to know the game is back, and I’m able to be a part of it.”

Prescott believes the biggest benefit in practicing during the OTAs is being fresh for training camp in July.

“Get my legs going, rest of my body going,” Prescott said. “I like to break a sweat and do that just so my mind’s off of it, and I’m not working out or dropping back on a cold ankle. After the fact, not necessarily. With the rehab process, there are still things I have to do so it’s not causing residual effect or nagging pain. For the most part, it’s just following the trainers and doing everything they ask me to do. It felt good from Day 1 to Day 2 so right now I think it’s just building up that endurance and being able to make sure if we’re going again tomorrow I can do that and go five, six, seven days straight if I needed to.”

Prescott went through the majority of the walk-through and is working with team trainers to determine how much he is able to do each day.

“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily limited,” Prescott said. “I think we’re just being cautious and being smart in the fact of I’m not doing things when there’s a pass rush or guys potentially falling at the legs or something of that nature. But as far as saying I can’t do drills or I can’t do something, I’m pretty much full go.”

