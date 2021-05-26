Cushing Elementary students surprise classmate living with cancer with circus

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - A Cushing 9-year-old is realizing the value of friendship. Wednesday, Selina Farmer’s life is richer thanks to a circus held in the cancer patient’s honor. For at least a little while, Selina forgot her rare form of cancer that most often affects children.

“It’s called Rhabdomyosarcoma, short is RMS,” said Rayn Farmer, Selina’s mother. “This is her third time being diagnosed with it. Her second diagnosis she did have to lose her eye in order to remove the tumor.”

Upon the cancer’s third return, treatments stopped working. A brave mother made a difficult decision.

“We’re at a standstill. Just letting her live every day, said Rayn with a thoughtful pause. “And just be her.”

Which today included bright colors, fun games, and faculty dressed as clowns.

There’s not much book learning going on, but that’s alright according to school principal Stefani Jackson. She knows her students are learning other important lessons.

“That is just how to show compassion, how to love, how to treat others, and how to be thankful for every single day,” Jackson said.

So, best friends are never too far away.

“If she’s sick she always comes to school and smiles. That’s what she always does,” said Xoey Berry, 8, with a big smile of her own.

“And she’s sweet and loving,” said Kara Watson, 8.

So apparent. Selina didn’t hesitate when asked, what was the best part of her circus.

“Spending time with my friends and family,” Selina said. “Because sometimes I probably won’t be able to see them again.”

Summer will make it more difficult for Selina to join her friends. Efforts will be made to get them together. The hope is she will stay well enough to rejoin them in the fall.

