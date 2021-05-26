City of Tyler to replace, reroute 982 feet of sewer line, install four manholes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council unanimously voted to authorize a $348,218 contract with A&B Construction, LLC to replace and reroute a 10-inch sanitary sewer line and install four manholes in the 2800 block of South Southwest Loop 323.

“The City assessed the line and determined the segment of sewer line is eroding and compromising the line and adjacent manholes,” said Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus.

The project includes removing and replacing about 982 linear feet of a gravity sanitary sewer main, re-routing the line and constructing and installing four manholes.

