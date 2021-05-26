Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caprock Canyons State Park issues boil water notice

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT
CAPROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Canyons State Park has issued a boil water notice.

According to a news release, due to low water pressure, line breaks in the system, and water storage tank damage the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water.

A boil water notice means customers should boil water for drinking, cooking and ice before using it. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

The Caprock Canyons State Park officials will let the residents know when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

If you have any question contact James Ortiz at (806) 455-1929.

