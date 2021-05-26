Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Border Patrol agents discover 1,500 pounds of marijuana in rental vehicles

1,558 pounds of marijuana were found in two rental vehicles south of Alpine.
1,558 pounds of marijuana were found in two rental vehicles south of Alpine.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - More than a thousand pounds of marijuana were seized by Big Bend National Park Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents were traveling south of Alpine when they found two rental vehicles parked near the State Highway 385 Immigration Checkpoint.

Agents spoke with the drivers of the vehicles and requested a K-9 unit for an inspection. The K-9 alerted the agents to both vehicles, which contained 1,558 pounds of marijuana.

Both of the drivers were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing.

