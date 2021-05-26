Bill which would create 5th judicial court in Smith County close to Senate passage

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House bill which would create a fifth judicial court in Smith County is closer to reaching the governor’s desk after a Senate committee gave the OK to send the bill to the Senate floor.

HB 3774, authored by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano), calls for the creation of 10 new judicial districts. Among those 10 would be the 475th Judicial District in Smith County.

Legislation for the new district was initially authored by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) in a standalone bill. Schaefer said HB 3774 was later amended to include legislation for the new district.

“We’re in the final stages of the legislative session and sometimes there’s a traffic jam,” Schaefer said in an interview on East Texas Now last week. “I’m optimistic that my legislation to create a new court in Tyler will go to the governor’s desk.”

HB 3774 passed in the Texas House on a 141-0 vote on May 7. It passed in the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence on a 5-0 vote on Tuesday.

