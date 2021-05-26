Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County hosts conference for caregivers, healthcare workers

The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County hosted the 20201 Dementia Care Conference for loved...
The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County hosted the 20201 Dementia Care Conference for loved ones and health care workers that care for those with dementia. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “In it together” is the message that came from the 2021 Dementia Care Conference today in Tyler. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County hosted the event bringing more than 150 people impacted by dementia back together for the first time in over a year.

About 5,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease in Smith County, according to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. Executive Director Stephanie Taylor said that doesn’t include those with other dementias like Lewy Body dementia, or vascular dementia.

“Then, if they have one or two caregivers, that impact can then double or triple,” Taylor said.

So events like the conference today are important for bringing resources and education to those caring for a loved one with dementia. There were booths for people to network and three speakers sharing information about questions Taylor said they get on a daily basis.

“We have someone that’s going to talk about the latest in Alzheimer’s research, how to pay for long-term care, and some caregiver strategies with you and your spouse, so a little bit for everyone,” Taylor said.

Irene Leach with Choice Hospice and Homecare had a booth set up for people to learn more about the disease and resources families can get.

“There is such a lack of education, and so many people are caregiving out there that don’t know how to take care of someone with dementia. So, it’s really great,” Leach said.

“It’s important to see their peers and get to learn from them and network because providing care to someone living with dementia or living with dementia is a very isolating disease. Many times you’re homebound,” Taylore said. “COVID did not help that, and so it’s really important for people to be able to get together and network with others who are going through a similarly difficult journey.”

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County or to reach out to them, visit their website.

