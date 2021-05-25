Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Tyler moving ahead with plans to update Rose Complex, build new convention center

By Erin Wides
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many locals and tourists come to Tyler to visit the Tyler Rose Garden, which was officially recognized as a “national treasure” on the National Register of Historic Places in October 2019.

Next door sits Harvey Hall, a facility built in the 70s. It is outdated for the needs of conventions and conferences that take place now. The Rose Complex Master Plan was adopted by the City Council on July 12, 2017, and officially announced to the public in November 2019. On April 28th, Tyler City Council officially authorized the bid for the complex, and the new convention center will cost $28 million.

Not only will those who live in Tyler get to enjoy the space which will have Harvey Hall, the Rose Garden, an athletic zone, updated parking, and more, but the hope with an updated convention center is it will meet the needs for those who want to come in from out of town and use the space. Conventions that come in also bring in outside dollars to the city and tourism which acts as an economical engine for the city.

The City of Tyler is going through the contract signing process and working with their legal department on that, but say they hope to begin demolition toward the end of June or early July.

