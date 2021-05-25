Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Century plant about to bloom in Troup

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A century plant is on the brink of blooming in a Troup homeowner’s front yard off of highway 110.

Agave americana, commonly known as century plants, are native to northern and central Mexico and some parts of the Southern USA. However, their name doesn’t hold true to their lifespan; century plants only live between 10 to 30 years, depending on the species.

When the homeowners first bought their property a few years ago, they thought that the plant was some type of shrub or yucca. They also thought it died in the February winter storm and thought to dig it up. However, a few weeks ago, they found buds and the stalk had started growing.

