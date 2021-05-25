Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon with the rain coming to an end this evening. Highs today will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances for our Wednesday are lower, only a 20% for tomorrow, and by Thursday we’re dry. Thursday will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, but the sunshine doesn’t last unfortunately. Rain back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, it’s possible we could see some thunderstorms as well for the first part of our Memorial Day weekend. Thankfully, both Sunday and Monday are looking dry and warm. If you’ve got outdoor Memorial Day Weekend plans, make sure to stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-25-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Most Read

Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting
For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-25-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Some heavy rainfall Tue Aft/Eve, then lesser chances expected.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips