Treat of the Day: Sam Houston State University student goes viral

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As the clock ticked down on Sam Houston State University’s first FCS football national championship, the television broadcast began to pan over the crowd to show the fans celebrating the win. That’s when one Sam Houston State student went from relative unknown to internet famous.

SHSU beat South Dakota State in the FCS national championship game 23-21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX back on May 16. When they did, Garet Rose let his emotions loose by jumping up a down, taking off his hat and swinging it over his head, and yelling at the top of his lungs.

“It was just a moment of pure joy,” Rose said, “I was praying in the stands the whole time and when Eric Schmid threw that game-winning touchdown it felt like an instant answer, so I let out a lot of emotions.”

Rose is a senior at SHSU where he studies general business with a minor in management. He said he didn’t have cell phone service at the stadium and that when he left, his phone “blew up” with missed calls and texts from friends and family about his reaction. Everyone agreed that his reaction completely reflected the emotions every former and current Berkat was experiencing: pure exhilaration.

“I think it was a good thing that my phone wasn’t working in Frisco, because with the number of messages I got later, I think it might have blown up,” Rose said.

Even those without any connection to SHSU were taken with Rose’s reaction. Soon the image was posted to the internet where it was widely shared and eventually was photoshopped, memed. and more

“It is still mind-blowing to see how many times the celebration has been shared,” Rose said.

Rose said his favorite was an edited picture of his face on top of the statue of Sam Houston on Interstate 45 near campus.

Garet Rose's emotional reaction to SHSU winning their first FCS football championship recently went viral with internet-surfers photoshopping the image many times over including putting his face on top of the giant statue of Sam Houston on Interstate 45. (SHSU)

“That is my favorite one because growing up in Madisonville, Texas, I have driven by that statue countless times, and seeing my ugly crying face on it was a lot of fun,” Rose said.

Rose has been a good sport about the whole thing. He says he doesn’t mind being a meme and adds that becoming an internet sensation does have its perks. Rose says he has done several interviews now, including with ESPN Central Texas, and SHSU even invited him to hold the championship trophy to recreate his celebration.

SHSU senior Garet Rose got to hold Sam Houston State's NCAA FCS football national championship trophy to recreate the moment he went viral. ((ESPN left)(SHSU right))

“This is surreal. I would not have thought any of this would ever happen to me,” Rose explained. “I feel like the celebration resonates with people because they understand the emotions of the moment. I am glad I got to show a national television audience how Bearkat nation felt to get this win.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.