Texas A&M’s Vacherot Advance to NCAA Singles Round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M men’s tennis’ No. 5 Valentin Vacherot advanced to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Singles Championship Monday at the USTA National Campus. No. 3 Hady Habib and the No. 8 duo of Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson suffered setbacks.

The NCAA has updated their policies regarding the capacity of its championship events. As a result, capacity for the ongoing Division I Tennis Championships, being held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., will increase to 100% for all remaining sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.ustanationalcampus.com/ncaa.

Vacherot raced through a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 52 Riley Smith of Southern Cal to set up a Round of 16 matchup against No. 24 Rinky Hijikata at 12:30 p.m. (CT) Tuesday.

Habib fell 7-5, 6-2 to No. 35 William Blumberg of North Carolina while Aguilar and Thomson fell 6-3, 6-0 to No. 10 Daniel Cukierman and Smith of USC.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

TEXAS A&M SENIOR VALENTIN VACHEROT QUOTES

On Monday’s match…

“I returned amazing and barely made an unforced error. This was exactly what I needed to do today after yesterday’s match.”

NCAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Florida)

Singles

First Round

No. 37 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. No. 30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 50 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (Zona) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Second Round

No. 35 William Blumberg (UNC) def. No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 52 Riley Smith (USC) 6-1, 6-2

Round of 16

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 24 Rinky Hijikata (UNC), 12:30 p.m. (CT)

Doubles

First Round

No. 10 Riley Smith / Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0