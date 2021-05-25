Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An entrepreneur from East Texas did what most entrepreneurs only dream of, securing a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank. She joined East Texas Now to share her experience on the show.

Destiny Padgett is from Buna and her company is Lit Handlers.

She sells insulated sleeves for beverages with a handle and a pocket inside the handle. She walked into the Shark Tank with her business already seeing much success, which didn’t completely work in her favor. Many “Sharks” actually opted out because of her success saying they didn’t feel needed.

Padgett was asking for $200,000 for 10% but two “Sharks”, Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John, made her different offers. She took Daymond’s offer of $200,000 for 20%.

Padgett was born into a family of entrepreneurs, with her dad owning a welding business and mother owning a photography business, so some might say she was born to be an entrepreneur.

