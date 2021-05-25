Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

SFA athletics brings home one final SLC Commissioner’s Cup

(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic Department has been awarded the 2020-21 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup. The school also was awarded the women’s sports title in the conference.

SFA earned seven titles in total, with regular-season championships in women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and women’s outdoor track & field, along with men’s indoor and outdoor track & field trophies. The program also had third-place finishes in women’s cross country, indoor track & field and beach volleyball.

SFA finished with a 13-point lead over second-place Central Arkansas on the women’s side, and with a 21-point difference over runner-up Sam Houston State in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.

This is the final conference trophy they will win in the Southland before heading to the Western Athletic Conference on July 1.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting
For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor

Latest News

Kennard Baseball
ETX Playoff Lineup: Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis
Apaches earn bid
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series
SFA Track And Field
SFA Track and field athletes preparing for NCAA Regionals
SFA Track
SFA Track and field athletes preparing for NCAA Regionals