SFA athletics brings home one final SLC Commissioner’s Cup

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic Department has been awarded the 2020-21 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup. The school also was awarded the women’s sports title in the conference.

SFA earned seven titles in total, with regular-season championships in women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and women’s outdoor track & field, along with men’s indoor and outdoor track & field trophies. The program also had third-place finishes in women’s cross country, indoor track & field and beach volleyball.

SFA finished with a 13-point lead over second-place Central Arkansas on the women’s side, and with a 21-point difference over runner-up Sam Houston State in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.

This is the final conference trophy they will win in the Southland before heading to the Western Athletic Conference on July 1.

