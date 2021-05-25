Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers remain in the forecast through early tonight. Only a few showers early on Tuesday, but then more showers/thundershowers are expected during the afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, the rain ends for a little while. Just a few are possible on Wednesday afternoon/evening. No rain expected on Thursday at this time and only a few are even possible on Friday. A slightly better chance for PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday, but then nothing expected on Sunday. On Memorial day itself, just a slight chance for rain exists. Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days as less chances for rain and better chances for sunshine exists. At this moment, there are no watches or warnings across our area. Certainly, some very good news. We will keep you updated on the forecast and the Memorial Day Weekend coming up.

