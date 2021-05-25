Officials responding to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Tyler Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.

Our reporter at the scene says smoke can be seen coming from the building, which is an abandoned strip mall.

Five Tyler Fire trucks along with Tyler police are on the scene at this time.

This is the second time since March Tyler firefighters have responded to the location.

The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time and will remain under investigation.

