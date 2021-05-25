Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few light showers are around the area this morning with warm, muggy conditions. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will once again develop this afternoon, but diminish by evening. Chances for rain continue tomorrow, but will be slight for most of East Texas. Only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon. A little bit of sunshine and finally a dry forecast for Thursday, but Friday brings more chances for rain. A weak cold front moves into the northern counties of East Texas early Friday with a slight chance for rain that will increase Saturday as the front moves farther south. Breaks in the clouds are expected by Sunday.

