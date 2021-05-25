Marshall police investigating shooting incident near Belaire Manor apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the Belaire Manor apartment complex Monday night.

According to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page, MPD officers responded to the shooting incident at about 8:11 p.m. Monday.

“This was not an officer-involved shooting incident,” the Facebook post stated. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

The Facebook post stated that the police department will update it as new information becomes available.

“Anyone who wishes to provide anonymous information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969,” the Facebook post stated.

