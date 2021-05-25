Marshall man found dead in car after shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died and a person of interest is in jail following a shooting in Marshall Monday night.

According to Marshall police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Julie Street after a shooting. Officers found an Oldsmobile with someone slumped in the driver’s side of the car.

The man found in the car was identified as Broderick Mitchell, 34, of Marshall. He had been shot in the right side of the body. He died at a Marshall hospital.

Police were able to arrest a person of interest in the shooting at the intersection of West Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, with additional charges pending.

Donovan Samuel (Source: Harrison County Jail) (Harrison County Jail)

Police ask witnesses with more information to call police at 903-935-4540.

