Major flooding remains an issue in northern Austin County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service in Houston warned of “considerable” flooding in portions of Austin County as a nearly stationary storm dumped a prolific amount of rain over the north side of the county, generally north of TX 159.

The heaviest portion of the storm has remained just to the north and west of Highway 36 / TX 159 for the past several hours, dumping a radar-estimated 6-12 inches.

Law enforcement has reported water over roadways and has closed affected streets in the area until further notice. Several more inches of rain are possible as the storm moves very slowly north and east (almost stationary), which means the flooding potential could get worse before it gets better.

The “Life-Threatening” tag on a Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service is one step below a Flash Flood Emergency, which is a relatively rare issuance denoting extreme flooding.

11pm Update

The Flash Flood Warning was allowed to expire and replaced with a FLOOD WARNING that is currently in place until 11:30pm. There is a likely chance that that warning is extended into the overnight hours with floodwaters still over many roads across the northern county.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH was reissued for Austin County until 7pm Tuesday, due to additional rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday.

8:45pm Update

Heavy rain has moved out of north / central Austin County where up to one foot of rain fell since 5 pm. The FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until 9:45 pm. As of the latest update from the National Weather Service and law enforcement, the following roads are closed due to floodwaters:

Farm-to-Market 2754 near Bleiberville

County Road 159 at East Mill Creek

Farm-to-Market 109 at East Mill Creek

Farm-To-Market 2502 at Williams Creek

Flooded roadways/closures reported in Austin County:

1) FM 2754 closed near Bleiberville

2)CR 159 impassable due to high water at East Mill Creek

3)FM 2754 impassable due to high water at east Mill Creek

4) (Prior report) FM 109 @ Williams Creek closed due to high water pic.twitter.com/1mK3HfQ6ge — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 25, 2021

7:45pm Update

The Weather Prediction Center (part of the NOAA and the National Weather Service) weighed in on tonight’s storm over Austin County. The greatest and most concerning takeaway: a low-level flow that is extremely moisture-rich and moderately unstable continues to flow into and fee this storm. They note that it could continue for another two to three hours before it weakens. An extremely slow movement to the east around 5mph may drift the heavier rain concern into Western Waller County, south of Highway 290 as the evening wears on.

.@NWSWPC on tonight's Austin County Flash Flood Warned storm.

• Slow eastward progression

• 3"-4"/hr rainfall rates continues

• Moderately unstable & moist air continues to flow into the storm, feeding it

• May continue for another few hours

More; https://t.co/X6nVyGPGql pic.twitter.com/trheUlSthA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 25, 2021

Flash Flooding reported just ahead of 7pm on the very northern side of Austin County, right south of the Washington County line, 8mi SSW of Brenham.



FM 109 reported under water at Williams Creek due to 6" to 8" of rain (more has fallen since) pic.twitter.com/qRnIBgHsuU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 25, 2021

As of 7pm, there was also broad rotation being noted with this storm. We will continue to bring updates as more are available, but travel is highly discouraged in Austin County, especially in this area, until, and likely several hours after, this storm has passed.

7:05pm Radar: Along with the flash flooding -- radar is indicating that rotation is tightening up in this Austin County storm. Folks in and just west of Bellville near the 159 & Hwy 36 interchange need to be paying attention pic.twitter.com/oghlDEqbq1 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.