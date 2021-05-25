Gossett selected as next senior pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, May 23, Green Acres Baptist Church voted to call Dr. Michael Gossett as the next Senior Pastor, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Gossett, 33, has served as teaching pastor at Green Acres since the summer of 2019. He will continue to serve alongside the current senior pastor, Dr. David Dykes, until his retirement on Aug. 31.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to lead this great church here in Tyler,” Gossett said. ”It’s kind of funny because you’re almost relieved that it’s done. That this process is done, and the church called us. But at the same time, there’s this weight of responsibility that is now being placed on my shoulders, but I look forward to it.”

Gossett is taking the weight of Green Acre’s 17,000 members from the shoulders of Dykes, who had led the church since 1991.

“You know there’s absolutely no way you can follow a man like David Dykes,” Gossett said. “He’s one of the greatest leaders that I’ve ever worked with. He’s one of the best pastors that I’ve ever been under. He’s one of the best preachers that I’ve ever sat under, as far as his teaching.”

Gossett was the unanimous recommendation of the eight-member committee elected by the congregation in March. He will serve as the sixth pastor in the church’s 66-year history.

Gossett will be the church’s youngest senior pastor. Dykes was 38 when he became senior pastor, while Gossett will be 33.

”To be honest, it’s a pastor’s dream to be a part of a church that has great members and great staff just like Green Acres does,” Gossett said.

Gossett grew up near Atlanta, Georgia. He married his high school sweetheart and worked as a firefighter and EMT before he said God called him into ministry.

The baton will be handed off from Dykes to Gossett on the last Sunday in August, with Gossett officially becoming senior pastor on Sept. 1.

“There won’t be too many changes that will be dramatic, but the biggest change is the senior pastor won’t look the same,” Gossett said with a laugh.

