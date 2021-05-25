Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities

From the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

JASPER, Texas (News Release) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District Officials, in keeping with its flood risk reduction charter, announced today additional closings to recreation facilities impacted by recent flood operations at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

High water continues to be a factor in closing parks, campgrounds, boat ramps, and access roads at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Once the lake level is able to be drawn down, there will be a period of time required for cleanup and maintenance of facilities to ensure safe use for the public, and to assure there is no additional impacts to infrastructure around the parks. All campground/campsite closures have been extended through the Independence Day weekend and we ask patience as park areas are evaluated to be open safely.

Impacted reservations at USACE campgrounds will be automatically canceled and issued a full refund. As the lake level is decreased, USACE staff will be assessing the condition of boat ramps, campgrounds, and other facilities to open as soon as it is safe to do so. Staying out of closed areas, not going around barricades and allowing boat ramps and other recreational areas time to dry out will help to safely re-open.

Public safety is the number one priority for USACE and we urge all visitors during high water events who are on or near the water to wear life jackets and use caution while navigating. Floodwaters have created unfamiliar boating conditions, changed shorelines, decreased height to overhead powerlines lines across the water, and has submerged objects such as picnic tables, signs, and debris.

For additional information, visit our facility closures list at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm, www.recreation.gov, or call the Sam Rayburn Project Office at 409-384-5716.