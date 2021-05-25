Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Extreme weather causes problems at SFA Gayla Mize Gardens

By Donna McCollum
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Gayla Mize Gardens at SFA was the last trail system to open after the February snowstorm due to down debris and dangerous trees. KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with the director for an update.

It remains open, but recent flooding over the last two weeks has caused the gardens even more problems. SFA Gardens director Dr. David Creech says 11 inches of rain caused some erosion issues.

Surprisingly, it can’t be blamed totally on Burrows Creek that runs through the area, but rather by blockages caused by storm debris itself.

