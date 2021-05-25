East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will continue to taper off this evening and only a few are even possible on Wednesday. For the rest of the day today, however, there is a Marginal Risk for a few isolated thunderstorms to push through. We will monitor closely for you. Thursday should be a dry and humid day under partly cloudy skies. On Friday, a cold front will approach East Texas late in the day allowing for more showers/thundershowers, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Saturday, the front moves through so, once again. showers and thundershowers will be possible if not likely. As the front moves through later on Saturday, skies should clear on Sunday with no rain expected. Monday, Memorial Day, should be partly cloudy and warm with no rain in the forecast at this time. Tuesday of next week, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible. Temperatures should remain warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s and highs should remain in the middle to upper 80s in a few locations.

