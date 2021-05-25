Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will continue to taper off this evening and only a few are even possible on Wednesday. For the rest of the day today, however, there is a Marginal Risk for a few isolated thunderstorms to push through. We will monitor closely for you. Thursday should be a dry and humid day under partly cloudy skies. On Friday, a cold front will approach East Texas late in the day allowing for more showers/thundershowers, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Saturday, the front moves through so, once again. showers and thundershowers will be possible if not likely. As the front moves through later on Saturday, skies should clear on Sunday with no rain expected. Monday, Memorial Day, should be partly cloudy and warm with no rain in the forecast at this time. Tuesday of next week, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible. Temperatures should remain warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s and highs should remain in the middle to upper 80s in a few locations.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting
For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor

Latest News

Showers/thundershowers taper off this evening. Only a few on Wednesday
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-25-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-25-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips