ETX Playoff Lineup: Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis

Kennard Baseball
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are just a handful of East Texas baseball and softball teams left standing as the state championships near.

Baseball Regional Semifinals

5A Region II Semifinal

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Wednesday, May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 6 p.m. if needed

4A Region III Semifinals

Lufkin Hudson vs. Bellville

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27 @ Madisonville, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 29 @ Sam Houston State, 1 p.m.
  • Game 3: 30 Min after Game 2 if needed

Rusk vs. Orangefield

  • One Game Playoff: Thursday May 27 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

3A Region II Semifinals

Gunter vs Elysian Fields

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Brook Hill, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Brook Hill, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Nevada Community, 5 p.m. if needed

Grandview vs. Atlanta

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: Friday May 28 @ Mike Carter Field, 4:30 p.m. if needed

3A Region III Semifinal

Malakoff vs Woodville

  • Best of three series @ Nacogdoches
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 29 , 2 p.m.
  • Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

2A Region III Semifinal

McLeod vs Garrison

  • Best of three series @ Marshall
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
  • Game 2: Follows Game 1
  • Game 3: If needed Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.

Rivercrest vs Alto

  • Best of three Series @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
  • Game 2: Follows Game 1
  • Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

1A Region III Final

Miller Grove vs Kennard

  • Best of three series @ Cumberland Academy
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.
  • Game 2: Follows Game 1
  • Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

Softball Regional Finals

5A Region II Final

Lucas Lovejoy vs Hallsville

  • Best of three Series
  • Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29 @ Whitehouse, 6:00 p.m.

4A Region II Final

Bullard vs Aubrey

  • Best of three series @ Grand Saline
  • Game 1: Wednesday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 28, 2 p.m.
  • Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 1 p.m.

3A Region II Final

Rains vs Grandview

  • Best of three series @ Duncanville
  • Game 1: Tuesday May 25, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.
  • Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 10 a.m.

3A Region III Final

East Bernard vs Diboll

  • One game playoff Thursday May 27 @ Spring Grand Oaks High School, 7 p.m.

2A Region III Final

West Sabine vs Lovelady

  • Best of three series @ Hudson
  • Game 1: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 28, 6 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday May 29, 12 p.m. if needed

1A Region III Final

Chireno vs Bloomburg

  • One game playoff, Saturday May 29 @ Marshall, 12 p.m.

