ETX Playoff Lineup: Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are just a handful of East Texas baseball and softball teams left standing as the state championships near.

Baseball Regional Semifinals

5A Region II Semifinal

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Best of three series

Game 1: Wednesday, May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 6 p.m. if needed

4A Region III Semifinals

Lufkin Hudson vs. Bellville

Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday May 27 @ Madisonville, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 29 @ Sam Houston State, 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 Min after Game 2 if needed

Rusk vs. Orangefield

One Game Playoff: Thursday May 27 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

3A Region II Semifinals

Gunter vs Elysian Fields

Best of three series

Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Brook Hill, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Brook Hill, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 @ Nevada Community, 5 p.m. if needed

Grandview vs. Atlanta

Best of three series

Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday May 28 @ Mike Carter Field, 4:30 p.m. if needed

3A Region III Semifinal

Malakoff vs Woodville

Best of three series @ Nacogdoches

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 29 , 2 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

2A Region III Semifinal

McLeod vs Garrison

Best of three series @ Marshall

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Follows Game 1

Game 3: If needed Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.

Rivercrest vs Alto

Best of three Series @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Follows Game 1

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

1A Region III Final

Miller Grove vs Kennard

Best of three series @ Cumberland Academy

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Follows Game 1

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

Softball Regional Finals

5A Region II Final

Lucas Lovejoy vs Hallsville

Best of three Series

Game 1: Wednesday May 26 @ Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 27 @ Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29 @ Whitehouse, 6:00 p.m.

4A Region II Final

Bullard vs Aubrey

Best of three series @ Grand Saline

Game 1: Wednesday May 26, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 28, 2 p.m.

Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 1 p.m.

3A Region II Final

Rains vs Grandview

Best of three series @ Duncanville

Game 1: Tuesday May 25, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.

Game 3: if needed Saturday May 29, 10 a.m.

3A Region III Final

East Bernard vs Diboll

One game playoff Thursday May 27 @ Spring Grand Oaks High School, 7 p.m.

2A Region III Final

West Sabine vs Lovelady

Best of three series @ Hudson

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 28, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday May 29, 12 p.m. if needed

1A Region III Final

Chireno vs Bloomburg

One game playoff, Saturday May 29 @ Marshall, 12 p.m.

