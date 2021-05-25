Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting
For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
Manhattan district attorney convenes grand jury in Trump investigation
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden