Central Texas police chief has a warning for parents about THC-laced candies

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Lacy Lakeview’s police chief is warning parents about THC-laced candies after responding to reports about children consuming the edibles.

“It’s a drug, laced with marijuana,” said Lacy Lakeview police Chief John Truehitt.

“And the side effects can be very alarming.”

These edibles can have a particularly strong effect on children that’s often more intense and lasting longer.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children can experience effects such as intoxication, altered perception, anxiety, panic, paranoia, dizziness, weakness, slurred speech, poor coordination, apnea, and heart problems.

“The calls we have received are medical calls that the kids are in crisis,” Chief Truehitt said.

“They don’t understand the side effects of them and in many cases, they didn’t really know what they were taking.”

The packaging can look very similar to brand-name candies.

“It’s a good reminder that parents and kids both need to always be aware of what they are taking,” Chief Truehitt said.

“We are aggressively pursuing charges against the parties responsible for giving these items to a juvenile.”

Truehitt pleads with parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of these candies, tell them to never take something from unknown sources, and be on the lookout for these edibles.

He says parents who come across edibles should call police immediately and should seek medical help if their children have eaten them.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

