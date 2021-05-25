Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been taken to the hospital following a crash at the end of a pursuit with law enforcement.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:45 am, Smith County Deputies were traveling eastbound on Hwy 31 East just outside the Tyler city limits. While patrolling this area, a vehicle approached them from the rear at a high rate of speed with the hazard lights activated. The Deputy moved to the shoulder of the road as the driver pulled beside the patrol vehicle and swerved toward it. At this time the driver then sped off east on Hwy 31 at a high rate of speed. The driver was extremely reckless and was unable to maintain a single lane of traffic as he continued traveling east.

The sheriff’s office said Deputies activated their lights and siren in an attempt to get the vehicle to pull over. Traffic was light at this time of the morning and Deputies continued pursuing the suspect east on Hwy 31. The suspect turned right onto County Road 21 and headed south at high rate of speed. As Deputies continued to pursue the suspect, he approached a curve in the road just south of County Road 26. The suspect was traveling too fast to safely execute the curve and lost control of his vehicle. As Deputies rounded the curve, the suspect vehicle had ran off the road into a thickly wooded area on the west side of County Road 21. The suspect vehicle rolled over and immediately became engulfed in flames.

Deputies exited their patrol vehicle and entered into the woods to assist the suspect. At this time, it was unknown if the suspect presented a danger to the Deputies. They quickly realized the suspect was trapped in the vehicle and began telling him to exit through the front windshield. As Deputies made their way to the vehicle, the suspect managed to crawl out of the car. Deputies then assisted him away from the burning vehicle. Firefighters from several jurisdictions responded to the location and extinguished the burning vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was identified as Cederick Billington – 39 of Tyler. Upon the arrival of UT Health EMS, Billington was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, however, Billington was conscious and alert at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

