Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded a dozen soldiers as part of a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Department of Defense started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that 416th commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

The Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, Greg Mosser, announced the disciplinary steps Monday but declined to name the soldiers or elaborate on their violations.

