18-wheeler drags boulder down busy street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler dragged a boulder down a busy roadway in Longview before getting it unstuck in an intersection Tuesday.

Longview police said they received calls about the incident just after 2 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Gilmer Road and East Cheryl Street.

Police said an 18-wheeler left from the Panther Quickstop located at Gilmer Road and George Richey Road. They said the 18-wheeler made a sharp turn and managed to catch a boulder in between its wheel area after going over part of the curb. While driving down Gilmer Rd., police said someone flagged down the driver of the truck and informed them about the boulder.

Police said the driver pulled over in the area of the Gilmer Road and East Cheryl Street intersection where he was able to dislodge the boulder from where it was in between the wheel area. Police said the crews with the City of Longview was then able to come retrieve the boulder and move it back to its original location.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

